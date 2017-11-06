PM Lee pitches in at tree-planting event

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and advisers to Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West planted a Cratoxylum maingayi at Luxus Hills Park yesterday morning. The tree was one of nine planted by MPs and some 300 residents at the annual tree-planting event in Ang Mo Kio. Children showed off their colouring skills in a competition while some residents made sustainable plant pots. Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Intan Azura Mokhtar said she hopes residents will work together to care for plants and greenery "to achieve our vision of making Singapore our city in a garden".