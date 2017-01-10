Parliament: MEWR looking into revising requirement for wet market stalls to display prices

SINGAPORE- Instead of indicating fixed prices for their goods, wet market stalls may be allowed to display a range of prices.

The Government is currently looking into revising the requirement for such stalls to display the prices of their produce, said Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Currently, all stall holders are required to display their prices as part of licence conditions.

However, many wet market stalls may face difficulty in doing so as the prices of produce may fluctuate on a daily basis, said Dr Khor adding that her ministry recognises this.

"Where is it not feasible to indicate fixed prices, stall holders can indicate a price range instead," said Dr Khor.

"Regardless of the requirement, it is a good practice for stall holders to be transparent about their prices so that consumers will have greater peace of mind when patronising them and can make more informed choices."

Responding to a question by Non-constituency Member of Parliament Mr Leon Perera on how many stall holders have been found to be in breach of such regulations over the past five years, Dr Khor said that the National Environment Agency had issued verbal advisories to more than 110 wet market stall holders last year.

Most of the stall holders had cooperated to display their prices after the advisory was issued.