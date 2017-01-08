Changi Beach reopens following completion of oil spill cleanup

SINGAPORE - Operations to clean up Changi beach and Noordin beach at Pulau Ubin have been completed, said the National Environment Agency on Sunday (Jan 8).

The beaches were left covered with a black, tar-like substance after an oil spill in Johor on Tuesday night.

The 800m stretch at Changi beach, which was closed due to the cleanup, has also been reopened to members of the public.

The NEA said it has also been monitoring the seawater at Changi beach, Punggol beach and Pasir Ris beach.

"Test results have shown that the seawater quality is normal," the agency said, adding that it will continue to monitor the water quality.

The oil spill was caused by a collision between two vessels off Pasir Gudang Port in Johor, which caused 300 tonnes of oil spillage as a result of damage to one of the vessel's bunker tanks.

The beaches at Changi, Punggol and Pasir Ris were all affected, and required the effort of more than 200 personnel to clean them.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore has also issued suspension of sales to 12 fish farms as a result of the oil spill.