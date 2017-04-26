New Zika cluster in Jansen Close and Highland Road

Four new cases of Zika have been confirmed, with two of them from a new cluster in Highland Road and Jansen Close, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media advisory yesterday.

The two cases in the new cluster near Upper Serangoon Road involve residents in the vicinity and were locally transmitted.

One other new case was found in the Glasgow Road cluster on Monday, while another was found earlier this month in the Poh Huat Road West cluster - which includes Nouvelle Park, The Waterline, Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane.

The new cluster in Highland Road and Jansen Close was found yesterday. NEA has begun vector-control operations and outreach efforts with grassroots volunteers.

Zika information leaflets were distributed to households to raise awareness of Zika and reiterate the need for source reduction to prevent mosquito breeding. Insect repellent was also distributed, with residents advised to apply it as a precaution.

NEA said it conducted preventive inspections - to detect and destroy any potential mosquito habitats - in the vicinity before the cluster in Highland Road and Jansen Close was found.

Its vector-control operations in other clusters are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, another cluster in Flower Road and Hendry Close, first reported on April 6, has closed and is under surveillance, said NEA.

The agency urged residents and stakeholders to be vigilant and continue to eliminate mosquito-breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus, if there are mosquitoes in the area.

Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms, which heightens the risk of a Zika resurgence as it may take some time before a reintroduced Zika virus is detected.

NEA requested residents to allow its officers to carry out inspections and indoor spraying.

It also urged all residents and stakeholders to take immediate steps to eliminate mosquito-breeding habitats by practising the 5-step Mozzie Wipeout. It advised people to see a doctor if they are unwell, especially if they have symptoms such as fever and rashes. They should also tell their doctors where they work and live.

More information on Zika and current clusters can be found at www.nea.gov.sg/zika and www. nea.gov.sg/zika-clusters.