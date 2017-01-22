New enhanced promenade launched at Kallang River, bringing residents closer to water

SINGAPORE - People living along a 320m stretch of the Kallang River have a new and enhanced promenade where they can jog, cycle and even hold gatherings.

The $3.8 million Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC Waters) developed by PUB was launched on Sunday (Jan 22) by Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim.

The section has been revitalised with viewing decks as well as rain gardens which not only beautify the area but also act as a filter for rainwater run-off. It also comes with a touch of history.

The roof of one of the viewing decks was designed to look like the mast of sailing vessels that used to unload cargo along the river in the 19th century.

"Usually when we design an ABC project we try to retain some of the historic background of the area. We thought it was a good idea and worked with the consultants to come up with a design that suits the personality of the place," said Ms Cheng Geok Ling, deputy director at PUB's sustainability office.

Already, Kong Hwa School is planning to create a new ABC Waters learning trail to teach students about the environment outside of the traditional classroom setting. Kolam Ayer Citizens' Consultative Committee will be using it as a venue for its grassroots events to promote community bonding.



Another ABC Waters project which was recently completed is at Sungei Whampoa, where a 450m stretch between Kim Keat Road and the Central Expressway (CTE) has been spruced up with a lookout deck, boardwalk and rain gardens. The project cost $1.8 million and will be launched late next month (Feb).

Since the ABC Waters scheme started in 2006, 33 projects have been completed.