NEA monitoring haze situation, issues daily haze advisory following dry-weather expectations

SINGAPORE - The National Environmental Agency (NEA) is monitoring the haze and weather situation in the region, and has started issuing a daily haze advisory from Friday (Aug 4).

This comes after dry weather conditions are expected to persist in central and southern Sumatra, with more hotspot activities expected in the region.

NEA said in a statement on Friday that localised hotspots with smoke plumes were seen in central and southern Sumatra over the past few days.

The daily hotspot count hit a high of 29 in July 30, while just three hotspots were detected in Sumatra on Friday, with no visible smoke plumes or haze seen.

On Friday and over the previous two days, Singapore's weather was fair and occasionally windy, said NEA.

As at 6pm on Friday, the 24hr Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the moderate range at 52-56. A reading of zero to 50 is considered good, while 51 to 100 is in the moderate level. The 1hr PM2.5 concentration reading was between 14-22µg/m3, which is in the normal range.

On Saturday and over the next few days, prevailing winds over Singapore are expected to blow from the south-south-east direction. Saturday is expected to have thundery showers over parts of the country in the late morning and early afternoon.

The 24hr PSI for the next 24 hours is expected to be in the moderate range, while the 1hr PM2.5 concentration reading for the same period is expected to be in the normal range.

Going by the air quality estimates for the next 24h, NEA said the public can, generally, continue with their usual activities.