More thundery showers likely in first half of November

Rainfall this month is expected to be above normal and the temperature on most days will be between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.
Nov 2, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Umbrellas will be out more often with more thundery showers expected in the first half of this month.

Singapore is currently experiencing inter-monsoon conditions, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said.

In its latest fortnightly weather update yesterday, MSS said short moderate to heavy showers are forecast mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days. The inter-monsoon period is marked by more rainfall and light winds.

"On a few of these days, the thundery showers could extend into the evening and high lightning activity can be expected," MSS added. "On two or three days during the first fortnight of the month, Sumatra squalls moving eastwards across Singapore towards the South China Sea could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds to the island between the predawn hours and early morning."

Rainfall is expected to be above normal, given that November is traditionally the second wettest month after December. The temperature on most days will range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The maximum temperature on a few days, however, could reach 34 deg C.

For updates on the daily weather forecast, go to the MSS and National Environment Agency websites, or download the myENV and Weather@SG apps.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2017, with the headline 'More thundery showers likely in first half of November'.
