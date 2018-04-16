More thundery showers in second half of April: Meteorological Service Singapore

SINGAPORE - There will be more thundery showers ahead in April, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly weather forecast on Monday (April 16).

The second half of April is expected to be wetter than the first, with short moderate to heavy thundery showers.

These are expected mainly in the afternoon on seven to nine days.

In the fortnight to come, Sumatra squalls moving from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied with gusty winds over Singapore on two or three days between the predawn hours and early morning.

The expected wetter conditions may bring up overall rainfall for the month.

Climatologically, April is one of the warmest months of the year. A few warm days can be expected in the second half of the month, going up to 34 deg C on most days and a high of 35 deg C on a few days.

There may also be a few cool days with a low of around 23 deg C when there is widespread rain.

Singapore is experiencing inter-monsoon conditions, which are expected to persist into May.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by warm weather and moderate to heavy thundery showers falling in the afternoon, occasionally extending into the evening.

Thunderstorms during the inter-monsoon period are typically more intense, as the sun is closer to the equator, producing strong solar heating of land areas.