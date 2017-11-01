More thundery showers for Singapore in first half of November

SINGAPORE - More thundery showers are expected in the first half of November, as Singapore is currently experiencing inter-monsoon conditions.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), in its latest fortnightly weather update on Wednesday (Nov 1), said short-duration moderate to heavy showers are forecast mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days.

The inter-monsoon period is marked by more rainfall and light winds.

"On a few of these days, the thundery showers could extend into the evening, and high lightning activity can be expected," MSS added.

"On two or three days during the first fortnight of the month, Sumatra squalls moving eastward across Singapore towards the South China Sea could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds to the island between the predawn hours and early morning."

Rainfall is expected to be above normal, given that November is traditionally the second wettest month after December.

The daily temperature on most days will range between 24 and 33 deg C, while the maximum temperature on a few days could reach a high of 34 deg C.

