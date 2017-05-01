Month-long drive to pick up litter nationwide

Some 250 people fanned out to pick litter along Petir Road in Bukit Panjang yesterday afternoon, in a show of their commitment towards keeping the country clean.

They collected about 120kg of litter, consisting mostly of cigarette butts, drink cans, bottles and tissue paper, in just one hour.

The effort launched Keep Clean, Singapore! - a campaign organised by the Public Hygiene Council. It is an extension of Operation We Clean Up! - a one-day nationwide litter- picking event started in 2014.

This year, litter-picking events will be organised over the entire course of this month.

More than 260 organisations, including schools, banks and government agencies, will be organising litter-picking exercises at more than 230 locations.

Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman of the Public Hygiene Council, said Keep Clean, Singapore! is a platform where any individual or group can take active steps to contribute and help uphold Singapore's image as a clean city. "Through providing opportunities for people to volunteer their time, and bringing together different segments of the community for a meaningful cause, we believe that we would also help build a more caring and inclusive Singapore as we work hand in hand for a common good," he said.

Luis Urrutia, 15, a Chong Boon Secondary School student, said he volunteered to take part in the litter-picking exercise as he feels cleaners are often taken for granted. "This is a small way to show my appreciation for the work they do," he said.

Madam Tan Ai Hway, 65, who runs a bakery, said she tries to do her part by picking up litter left around in her neighbourhood, especially if the objects are dangerous, like broken glass. Said the Bukit Panjang Residents' Committee member: "It's our home, so we need to do our part to keep it clean."