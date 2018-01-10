Monday's flash floods: Where and why

Flash floods struck nine areas of Singapore on Monday morning, including Tampines Road, Sims Avenue, Upper Changi Road, and Arumugam Road near Paya Lebar.

The deluge was brought on by an intense downpour when about two weeks' worth of rain fell in just four hours, overwhelming drainage systems.

The first flash flood occurred at 8.30am, and all the floods subsided by 10.30am, the PUB said. The floods lasted between 15 minutes and an hour.

The national water agency said that drainage improvement works were taking place in eight of the nine affected areas.

The works are expected to be completed by March next year, and when finished, water will be discharged more quickly, reducing the chance of flash floods.

The agency is, however, looking into what caused the flash flood in Tampines Avenue 12, although preliminary results did not show any obstructions in the drainage.

While wet weather is expected for the first fortnight of this month because of the prevailing north-east monsoon, the rain has been aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca which moved eastwards, affecting Singapore.

The PUB has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas because open drains pose a hazard when obscured by floodwaters.