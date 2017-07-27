Manatee party for River Safari's ambassador

The River Safari's animal icon and wildlife ambassador, Canola the manatee (top right), was presented with a 2m-tall cake made out of cabbage, carrots and sweet potato leaves yesterday morning. The manatee was celebrating its third birthday in the Amazon Flooded Forest exhibit at the river-themed attraction. Born in the River Safari on Aug 6 three years ago, Canola was abandoned by its mother and had to be cared for by aquarists round the clock. It now weighs a healthy 300kg, 10 times heavier than it was at birth.

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, chief life sciences officer and deputy chief executive officer of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, said: "As we celebrate her third birthday, our hope is that Canola will continue to thrive and inspire the community at large to act responsibly to keep rivers liveable for people and wildlife."