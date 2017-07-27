Manatee party for River Safari's ambassador

The River Safari's animal icon and wildlife ambassador, Canola the manatee (top right), was presented with a 2m-tall cake made out of cabbage, carrots and sweet potato leaves yesterday morning. The manatee was celebrating its third birthday in the Am
The River Safari's animal icon and wildlife ambassador, Canola the manatee (top right), was presented with a 2m-tall cake made out of cabbage, carrots and sweet potato leaves yesterday morning. The manatee was celebrating its third birthday in the Amazon Flooded Forest exhibit at the river-themed attraction. Born in the River Safari on Aug 6 three years ago, Canola was abandoned by its mother and had to be cared for by aquarists round the clock. It now weighs a healthy 300kg, 10 times heavier than it was at birth.

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, chief life sciences officer and deputy chief executive officer of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, said: "As we celebrate her third birthday, our hope is that Canola will continue to thrive and inspire the community at large to act responsibly to keep rivers liveable for people and wildlife."

