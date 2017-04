A man washing his wares with rainwater during a heavy downpour at Block 37, Circuit Road, at noon yesterday. Keep the umbrella handy as the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore are expected to persist and extend into next month. Moderate to heavy short-duration thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon, with a possibility of extending into the evening on a few days. However, warm days can still be expected, with temperatures reaching as high as 35 deg C.