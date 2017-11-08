Kampung Admiralty to receive award for outstanding landscape architecture

SINGAPORE - Residents of the new 11-storey Kampung Admiralty complex have another reason to smile with Singapore's first retirement community receiving an award for outstanding landscape architecture.

With its 'vertical kampung' design, the hub integrates residential units with shops, childcare and eldercare centres, and medical facilities. The first residents moved in only recently.

On levels six to eight, the complex has a combined rooftop community park, edible garden and rainwater catchment area, allowing water to be cleaned and recycled to water the plants.

The building will receive the only Outstanding Award this year - the highest accolade - at the seventh Skyrise Greenery Awards on Thursday (Nov 9). The awards were launched by the National Parks Board (NParks) in 2008 to recognise excellence in landscape architecture in Singapore.

Submissions to NParks were evaluated based on building types: commercial or industrial, community facilities, educational institutions, multi-unit residentials and small-scale residentials.

Thirteen other urban green developments will receive Excellence Awards, for displaying excellence in skyrise greenery designs, or Special Awards, for displaying more specific merits, like having an edible rooftop garden.

Prizes include trophies, plaques and certificates for all the winning developers, but the Outstanding, Excellence and Special Awards recipients will receive $8,000, $1,500 and $500 cash respectively.

NParks said that it worked with different agencies over the years to take an innovative approach towards Singapore's rapid urban development, and land scarcity, by building green urban landscapes, like accessible rooftop gardens, green sky decks and vertical green walls.

This helped set the context for the biennial Skyrise Greenery Awards to be created.

There was a record 177 submissions this year - a 40 per cent increase from 2015. The number has steadily increased from nine submissions in 2008.

The Skyrise Greenery Awards event is held in conjunction with the third international GreenUrbanScape Asia (Gusa) conference, held this weekend at Singapore EXPO.

Gusa 2017 will feature three days of discussions and exhibitions about the latest greenery projects, urban design methods, and cutting edge technology.

The event will also see 14 developments receiving the Landscape Excellence Assessment Framework (Leaf) certification.

Leaf-certified developments have set new limits for landscape architecture and urban greenery, such as by encouraging more species of animals and plants to live and grow in more urban areas.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, and Second Minister for National Development, will present the awards on Thursday.