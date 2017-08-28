Hotpot chain Haidilao to step up pest control checks for Singapore outlets after Beijing hygiene scandal

SINGAPORE - Popular hotpot chain Haidilao says it is doubling the frequency of its pest control checks at its Singapore outlets following a sanitation scandal at two of its Beijng outlets.

From once a month, these checks will now be conducted twice, Mr Jacky Fang, a branch manager at Haidilao Singapore, told The Straits Times.

On Sunday (Aug 27), Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the Chinese-headquartered eatery will have its outlets inspected by food safety authorities after two branches were found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.

Video footage taken by hidden cameras showed a rat-infested kitchen, a dishwasher caked with oily food residue and a worker attempting to fix a sewage clog with a food ladle.

Mr Fang apologised for the hygiene lapses in Beijing and said on Monday (Aug 28) that customers at its four outlets here can be "assured that we are up to (hygiene) standards, and safe for your patronage".

Comprehensive checks have been conducted for all outlets here since the Beijing incident, said Mr Fang, and additional hygiene measures have been implemented.

"During operations, the media and the public are more than welcome to visit our restaurant or kitchen. Feel free to take photos and inspect (our cleanliness standards) individually," he added.

"We are open to any other recommendations or advice (for improving hygiene)," said Mr Fang.