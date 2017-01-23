Heavy rain causes flash floods in Tanjong Pagar; flood warnings in other areas including Jalan Seaview, Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain on Monday (Jan 23) morning resulted in flash floods in the Tanjong Pagar area.

National water agency PUB said on Facebook that floods occurred at Craig Road, Tanjong Pagar Road and Maxwell Road.

The Land Transport Authority, in a tweet at 9.23am, also warned motorists of the flash flood on Maxwell Road (towards Kadayanallur Street) after South Bridge Road.

Flash Flood on Maxwell Road (towards Kadayanallur Street) after South Bridge Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 23, 2017

PUB also warned of several high flood risk areas, including Jalan Seaview, Tiong Bahru Road/Boon Tiong Road and the Alexandra Canal Sub Drain B near Redhill MRT station.

According to Facebook user Mohd Nizam Nawawi, his car was stuck briefly in traffic near Maxwell Road.

A photo sent in by a Straits Times reader who declined to be named showed ankle-high waters along the road.

PUB said in a Facebook update at around 10am that the flash floods had largely subsided. The National Environment Agency had earlier issued a heavy rain alert at around 9.27am, warning that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind could be expected over many areas of Singapore.

Heavy rain warning: Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapo.. . — NEA (@NEAsg) January 23, 2017

Last week, the Upper Thomson area was hit by flash floods after heavy rain, which caused traffic congestion at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Jalan Lembad Thomson.