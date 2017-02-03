Heavy rain causes flash floods in Tampines, Lorong Halus and other areas

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain caused flash floods in some parts of Singapore including Tampines and Lorong Halus on Friday (Feb 3) evening.

A video posted on Friday on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road showed vehicles attempting to go around the water that had pooled on a dip in the road near Lorong Halus.

The vehicles' tyres were half submerged.

Over at Block 275, Tampines Street 22, the rain pooled at the base of a staircase, with one nurse posting a video of the water on Facebook.

Ms Nurimah Mohd Alip, 34, told The Straits Times that she was on her way to her son's tuition centre at about 5.30pm when she saw the flash flood.

She said the heavy downpour caused the water to "reach above my ankle", which she waded through.

Flash floods occurred in Novena too, with water rising to about mid-wheel levels.

The National Environment Agency had issued a tweet around 6pm forecasting thundery showers mainly over northern and eastern Singapore in the evening.