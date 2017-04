SINGAPORE - Heavy rain inundated some roads in the city on Friday (April 21) morning.

Cars were splashing through puddles of water covering Upper Cross Street outside the State Courts.

National water agency PUB issued a "high flood risk" warning for Tanjong Pagar Road and Craig Road.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said there would be "moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds" over many areas from 7.45am to 8.45am.