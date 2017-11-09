Flash floods in Hougang; Thundery showers with gusty winds expected

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain from thundery showers across Singapore on Thursday (Nov 9) afternoon caused flash floods in Hougang, with national water agency PUB warning of a high risk of flooding in other areas in the east.

PUB issued an alert at 3.30pm, warning of flash floods in Tampines Road, opposite Jalan Teliti, which is in the Hougang area.

Traffic was still passable, and the floods subsided just 15 minutes later.

The National Environment Agency issued a heavy rain warning at 3.50pm, forecasting "moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds" that are expected to continue over many areas in Singapore.

Other areas that saw a high risk of flooding include Chin Cheng Avenue in Eunos, near the Jamiyah Children's Home; the junction of Seletar Road and Neram Road; along the Bedok Canal in Upper Changi Road; and in Jalan Nipah in Tanah Merah.

According to NEA's site, rain is forecast over Singapore from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with thundery showers expected in the northern areas.

Thundery showers are also expected over the next four days - in the morning on Friday and in the afternoons on the following three days.

Singapore is currently experiencing inter-monsoon conditions, characterised by more rainfall and light winds.

Lightning activity during the inter-monsoon period is highest in the year.

November is usually the second-wettest month of the year, just after December.

Daily temperatures in the first half of November are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.