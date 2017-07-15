Flash floods hit S'pore, causing delays

A prolonged and heavy downpour yesterday morning caused flash floods and brought down trees, leading to traffic diversions and delays in various parts of Singapore.

Flooding occurred in Tampines Road, and at the junction of Cuscaden and Tomlinson roads.

Vehicles had difficulty passing through these two locations for up to half an hour, with at least one car having to be towed away outside The Tembusu condominium in Tampines.

The wet weather also resulted in at least two trees falling, obstructing traffic and causing bus services to be diverted.

One of these was a raintree that fell in Upper Thomson Road towards Newton after Tagore Drive.

SMRT sent out an alert through its mobile app at 1.28pm notifying users of diverted services, but these were restored shortly after at 1.42pm.

The rainy weather looks set to continue. Thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon are expected for the next three days.

Another tree was reported to have fallen in Woodlands Street 13, but it was cleared by 1.40pm.

Yesterday afternoon, national water agency PUB identified eight other areas at high risk of flooding.

These included Sime Darby Centre along Dunearn Road, Yio Chu Kang Road and Ulu Pandan Canal.

