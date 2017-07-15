Flash floods hit S'pore, causing delays

The scene in Thomson Road during the heavy downpour yesterday. Flooding also occurred in Tampines Road, and at the junction of Cuscaden and Tomlinson roads.
The scene in Thomson Road during the heavy downpour yesterday. Flooding also occurred in Tampines Road, and at the junction of Cuscaden and Tomlinson roads.PHOTO: ST READER
Published
Jul 15, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Heavy rain also causes trees to fall, leading to jams, bus service diversions

mzlim@sph.com.sg

A prolonged and heavy downpour yesterday morning caused flash floods and brought down trees, leading to traffic diversions and delays in various parts of Singapore.

Flooding occurred in Tampines Road, and at the junction of Cuscaden and Tomlinson roads.

Vehicles had difficulty passing through these two locations for up to half an hour, with at least one car having to be towed away outside The Tembusu condominium in Tampines.

The wet weather also resulted in at least two trees falling, obstructing traffic and causing bus services to be diverted.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

One of these was a raintree that fell in Upper Thomson Road towards Newton after Tagore Drive.

SMRT sent out an alert through its mobile app at 1.28pm notifying users of diverted services, but these were restored shortly after at 1.42pm.

The rainy weather looks set to continue. Thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon are expected for the next three days.

Another tree was reported to have fallen in Woodlands Street 13, but it was cleared by 1.40pm.

Yesterday afternoon, national water agency PUB identified eight other areas at high risk of flooding.

These included Sime Darby Centre along Dunearn Road, Yio Chu Kang Road and Ulu Pandan Canal.

The rainy weather looks set to continue.

Thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon are expected for the next three days.

VIDEO

Ponding at Thomson Road . str.sg/4R6t

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2017, with the headline 'Flash floods hit S'pore, causing delays'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice