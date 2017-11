Heavy rain early yesterday morning caused a tree (above) to fall near Geylang Polyclinic, toppling a lamp post and causing a traffic jam in the direction of Sims Avenue.

Only the rightmost lane was passable to traffic. A fallen tree was also reported on the Tampines Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Pasir Ris Drive 8 exit, blocking the two leftmost lanes.

By about 7.30am, the congestion had stretched to the Punggol Road exit.