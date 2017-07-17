Dry weather expected for second half of July

SINGAPORE - Weather conditions for the second half of July (2017) are likely to be generally warm and dry, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (July 17).

Conditions will continue to be influenced by the prevailing south-west monsoon, and thundery showers of short duration can be expected on four to six afternoons.

On one or two days between the pre-dawn and morning, widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds may also occur because of a passing Sumatra squall. NEA says these squalls or lines of thunderstorms develop at night over Sumatra or the Malacca Straits and move east towards Singapore and peninsular Malaysia, usually in the early hours.

On most days during the latter half of the month, the daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C, with temperatures reaching up to 34 deg C on a few days.

In the first half of July, most parts of Singapore received rainfall that was heavier than normal.

Rainfall was lowest around the Changi area and highest around Paya Lebar.

Rainfall for July 2017 is forecast to be normal.