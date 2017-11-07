Crocodile spotted in East Coast waters, National Sailing Centre suspends all water activities

SINGAPORE - The National Sailing Centre (NSC) has suspended all its water activities after sightings of a crocodile in the waters off East Coast Park on Monday (Nov 6).

A spokesman for the NSC told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 7) that contractors at a construction area next to the NSC saw a crocodile on Monday afternoon.

About 120 sailors were affected when water activities were ceased that day.

"The Singapore Sailing Federation informed the National Parks Board immediately and called off all water training immediately," said the spokesman. "As the safety of the participants are our priority, on-water activities will be ceased until further notice."

The spokesman said this is the first time a crocodile has been sighted near the sailing centre.

Worried parents shared the information in their WhatsApp group chats, asking about the safety of their children.

A parent who declined to be named told The Straits Times on Monday that the NSC prevented all kids from launching their craft in the water on Monday.

"All these kids shouldn't be allowed to sail in the area unless that crocodile is relocated," he said.

He added that there is a sailing regatta coming up next weekend involving 200 schoolchildren at the NSC.

"Many of the parents are very worried now," he said. "Because this is a National Ranking regatta, they fear they will be forced to put their kids in harm's way."

On Tuesday, signs were put up at the beach near the NSC advising beachgoers on what to do when encountering a crocodile. The NSC informed the schools and coaches and put up advisory notices to inform the public as well.

The NSC is in talks with NParks, the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority and other relevant agencies.

It is also looking for alternatives for its sailors and areas where it can hold its events temporarily.

"We will continue to observe the area to ensure it is safe before any water activity is conducted," said the NSC spokesman.

In August this year, there were at least two sightings of crocodiles at Pasir Ris Park.

ST has contacted NParks for more information.