Cooler weather, thunderstorms expected on Wednesday; temperatures as low as 23 deg C

SINGAPORE - Temperatures could drop to as low as 23 deg C on Wednesday (March 28), after cool weather across the island the night before thanks to widespread rain.

Thundery showers are forecast over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon, with minimum temperatures at 23 deg C and maximum temperatures at 32 deg C, said the Meteorological Service.

On Tuesday night, the mercury fell to 23.3 deg C at Pulau Ubin, while temperatures at Clementi was at 23.6 deg C, according to the Meteorological Service's website at around 10pm.

Other parts of Singapore experienced temperatures between 24 to 25.4 deg C.

The cooler weather began as early as 7pm, when parts of western and central Singapore saw temperatures as low as 23.2 deg C in Newton and 23.5 deg C in Jurong West.

This continued on Wednesday morning, with at Pulau Ubin recording a temperature of 23.9 deg C at around 7.30am.

Temperatures in other parts of Singapore ranged from 24.2 deg C at Clementi, to 25.9 deg C at Tuas South.

Earlier in January, Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in a decade. For five days, temperatures fell to 21.2 deg C in Jurong West and Admiralty - the lowest recorded in Singapore since 2016.