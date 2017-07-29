Coffee with a dash of sustainable living

Light, medium and dark roasts are not the only things that coffee aficionados will sample at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 next weekend.

Visitors to the event at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre can also sip on wildlife-friendly coffee - grown in a way that protects the natural habitat of the silvery gibbons - and have a taste of sustainable living.

Visitors can go car-lite and cycle to the event venue from places such as the nearby Marina South Pier MRT station on bicycles provided by Mobike for free.

They will also be encouraged to keep their coffee cups instead of throwing them away and take them to the Artistic Recycling Project booth sponsored by Sembcorp, where poets and artists will create verses and doodles on the cups, creating exclusive pieces that can be kept as souvenirs.

Festivalgoers can also recycle their used Nespresso capsules at the Nespresso booth at the event, which will also have a "sustainability wall" detailing how the company sources for its coffee in a sustainable way.

Organised by The Straits Times, the Singapore Coffee Festival, now in its second edition, will also feature talks on eco-friendly cafes, sustainable coffee production and coffee conservation projects.

Presenting sponsor DBS Bank will be hosting an area featuring seven social enterprises from across Asia showcasing their wares, ranging from beauty products to artisanal tea, chocolates and cashews.

To encourage people to learn more about these social enterprises, DBS Bank will roll out during the festival its Live Kind passport, with which people can collect stamps as they visit the various booths. With two stamps, participants can redeem a coffee tumbler and, with four, they can enjoy a cup of coffee for free from Bettr Barista or a sampling sticker, which can be used to redeem a coffee from vendors across the festival.

Ms Karen Ngui, managing director and head of group strategic marketing and communications for DBS Bank, said: "We hope that through these initiatives... consumers can still do the things that they already like to do, like shop and eat, but with social enterprises - companies that create positive impact."