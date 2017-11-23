Closure of part of Rail Corridor extended

National water agency PUB has completed pipe laying works for a 1.3km section of the Murnane Pipeline, which is along the 24km-long Rail Corridor.

However, the above-ground areas of the stretch - between Holland Road and Commonwealth Avenue - will remain closed to the public for another six months, as other agencies work to enhance the area, PUB said in a statement yesterday.

The affected stretch is part of the old railway track now frequented by joggers and nature enthusiasts keen to soak in the sights along the rustic belt.

Last month, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced plans to spruce up the Corridor in phases by 2021. Among other things, URA will be strengthening the trail so it can be used in wet weather.

"Works on these enhancements will take six months to complete. In view of this, the closure of the section from Holland Road to Commonwealth Avenue will be extended to the second quarter of 2018," PUB said.

First announced in 2014, the $365-million Murnane Pipeline is a 22km-long underground water pipe designed to meet future water demand in the city area. It stretches from Murnane Reservoir in Bukit Timah to Maxwell Road.

Audrey Tan