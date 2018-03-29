Singapore in bloom

The Dendrobium secundum is commonly known as the toothbrush orchid due to the flower's resemblance to toothbrush bristles. It is native to Singapore and other countries in the region. The epiphyte grows best under partial sun and can be found on the raintrees at Pasir Ris Park, Area 3. PHOTOS: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
One can spot the light pink, faintly fragrant blooms of the Cratoxylum formosum in Old Upper Thomson Road. Though these trees can grow to a whopping height of 45m, they usually reach to only about 10m in Singapore. Their leaves are edible and believed to have health benefits.
The yellow flowers of the Tecoma stans have brightened up Airport Road, and will be a huge draw for insects and sunbirds who feed on their nectar. Commonly known by names such as golden bells and yellow bells, the plant is used for medicinal purposes, like treating diabetes.
The Bauhinia galpinii, native to southern and eastern African nations, can be found near Bukit Gombak MRT station. The shrub, which flourishes under full sun and with moderate water, has distinctive butterfly-shaped leaves.PHOTOS: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
These white, bell-shaped flowers of the Yucca aloifolia can be found in Jalan Lokam in Hougang. The plants, which can reach heights of up to 6.1m, do best under the full sun or in semi-shade, with little water.PHOTOS: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
The recent heavy showers after a hot and long dry spell have splashed more colour onto our little red dot. Nathanael Phang shows you some unusual blooms that have flowered in the past few weeks and where you can spot them.

Rain ushers in cooler weather islandwide
 
The mercury dipped yesterday, following cool weather across the island the night before thanks to widespread rain.
On Tuesday night, the temperature fell to 23.3 deg C on Pulau Ubin, while the temperature in Clementi was 23.6 deg C, according to the Meteorological Service's website at around 10pm.
 
Other parts of Singapore experienced temperatures of between 24 and 25.4 deg C.
 
The cooler weather began as early as 7pm, when parts of western and central Singapore saw the mercury fall to as low as 23.2 deg C in Newton and 23.5 deg C in Jurong West. This continued yesterday morning, with Pulau Ubin recording a temperature of 23.9 deg C at around 7.30am.
 
Temperatures in other parts of Singapore ranged from 24.2 deg C in Clementi, to 25.9 deg C in Tuas South.
 
In January, Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in a decade.
 
For five days, temperatures fell to 21.2 deg C in Jurong West and Admiralty - the lowest recorded in Singapore since 2016.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2018, with the headline 'City in bloom'. Print Edition | Subscribe
