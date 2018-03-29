Singapore in bloom

Rain ushers in cooler weather islandwide

The mercury dipped yesterday, following cool weather across the island the night before thanks to widespread rain.

On Tuesday night, the temperature fell to 23.3 deg C on Pulau Ubin, while the temperature in Clementi was 23.6 deg C, according to the Meteorological Service's website at around 10pm.

Other parts of Singapore experienced temperatures of between 24 and 25.4 deg C.

The cooler weather began as early as 7pm, when parts of western and central Singapore saw the mercury fall to as low as 23.2 deg C in Newton and 23.5 deg C in Jurong West. This continued yesterday morning, with Pulau Ubin recording a temperature of 23.9 deg C at around 7.30am.

Temperatures in other parts of Singapore ranged from 24.2 deg C in Clementi, to 25.9 deg C in Tuas South.

In January, Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in a decade.