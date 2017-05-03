Bukit Panjang's monkey pest caught

The monkey that has been frightening residents in Bukit Panjang and evading capture was finally caught yesterday.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said yesterday that the monkey was captured by a joint team comprising members from AVA, wildlife rescue group Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) and Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, deputy chief executive at Acres, told The Straits Times that it took teamwork for the group of five to six to catch the female long-tailed macaque.

"We have been trying to dart the monkey when it was sighted over the past two weeks and today the team managed to."

The primate, now in the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, had invaded flats in Segar Road in Bukit Panjang last month, stealing food and even biting some residents. Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa held a townhall meeting with residents on April 19 to discuss the issue.

There were five reported monkey attacks in the area in the third week of April, and AVA previously told The Straits Times that it had received about 160 pieces of feedback on monkey attacks and nuisance in the estate since October last year.

AVA had deployed five cameras to help catch the monkey, The New Paper reported on Tuesday. The spokesman said the cameras were to give the AVA a better understanding of the monkey's movements.

Ms Boopal said the situation "could have been avoided if the monkey was not fed by humans and conditioned to enter units".