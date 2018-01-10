Brief flash floods hit Tanjong Pagar junction

Heavy rain fell over many areas in Singapore yesterday, with flash floods occurring briefly at a junction in Tanjong Pagar, a day after unusually heavy rain flooded nine areas in the eastern part of the island.

Rain fell across the island from around 4pm, with thundery showers in areas such as Bukit Merah, Clementi and Queenstown, and in the city area.

Flash floods occurred at the junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road at 5.16pm, subsiding after about 10 minutes.

National water agency PUB had alerted the public to heavy rain expected over various parts of the island yesterday afternoon and evening, quoting the National Environment Agency (NEA).

PUB first put out an alert on its social media channels at 3.40pm, forecasting rain from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.

This alert was extended at 5.11pm, with a cautionary note that heavy rain was expected over the southern, eastern and western areas from 5.10pm to 5.45pm.

There were high flood risks at two places yesterday.

Water levels at Tanjong Penjuru and Penjuru Road rose above 90 per cent around 5pm, and a high flood risk alert was issued.

About 10 minutes later, PUB issued another high flood risk at the Alex Canal Sub Drain B, which is at Prince Philip Avenue in Tanglin.

The thundery showers began clearing in the evening, according to a 6pm tweet by NEA.

The four-day weather outlook on NEA's website forecasts afternoon and evening thundery showers for today, with a minimum temperature of 24 deg C.

Tomorrow, this could go as low as 22 deg C, with periods of moderate to heavy showers accompanied by overcast and windy conditions, with occasional thunder.

The same weather is expected for Friday, while Saturday is forecast to be overcast with occasional showers and windy conditions.

Separately, PUB's website was down for more than an hour from 4pm yesterday as it was undergoing maintenance.

"During this period, you will not be able to surf our website or access the e-services," said PUB in a note on Facebook.

It advised those with reports, feedback or inquiries on matters ranging from water supply failure to drainage to flooding to call its 24-hour call centre on 1800-2255-782.

Yesterday's rain came a day after flash floods in the east slowed traffic and stalled vehicles in deep water as drains were overwhelmed by the unusually heavy downpour.

PUB said that the wet weather conditions on Monday, due to the prevailing north-east monsoon, were aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca which moved eastwards, affecting Singapore.