Animal groups welcome stray dog sterilisation scheme

Animal welfare groups, which have long called for a more humane way of dealing with stray dogs besides culling, have welcomed the new move to sterilise them.

Co-founder of animal shelter Animal Lovers League, Mr Mohan Div, described the sterilisation programme as a "win-win situation".

"It allows existing dogs to live out their lives in their habitats, takes future generations of dogs off the streets where they may suffer and, overall, helps reduce the number of stray dogs in Singapore," he told The Straits Times.

AVA estimates that there are now 7,000 stray dogs in Singapore. The latest initiative aims to sterilise at least 70 per cent of them.

Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said that he was thrilled to learn of the programme and called it "a game changer for street dogs in Singapore".

He said: "We are very pleased to see so many stakeholders, including the Government, animal welfare groups and veterinarians, coming together with a shared vision and approach to humanely reduce the street dog population."

Dr Siew Tuck Wah, president of animal welfare group SOSD, said that various animal welfare groups have carried out sterilisation of stray dogs over the past 30 years, but there has never been a concerted, large-scale effort such as now.

"This effort also proves that our society is evolving into a more compassionate, kinder one which cares not only for its human residents but for its animals as well," he added.

Some 11 groups have joined the programme.

Animal welfare groups or those who wish to participate in the programme can contact AVA on 1800-476-1600.

Audrey Tan