Enjoy walking in 'winter' Woodlands

Two nights before Christmas, carpenter Tan Koon Tat turned on his snow machine at the carpark entrance next to Block 179, Woodlands Street 13, and watched as children squealed with delight and ran into the floating "snow".

Covered in white foam on a warm evening yesterday, they darted happily in front of the Christmas decorations that Mr Tan built.

A Santa Claus figure sat in a sleigh drawn by glowing reindeers, while above them, multi-coloured lights shone brightly to Christmas songs in the air.

Mr Tan, 57, has been building festive decorations for his neighbourhood for more than 10 years as he wanted to make his neighbours happy, though it was only in the past few years that he became more ambitious.

"The neighbours asked me if I could make the decorations bigger," he said in Mandarin with a smile. "So I did."

Using his own money, he crafts decorations five times a year - for Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and National Day.

He does not want to reveal how much he has spent.

He said that his projects are done with the blessing of the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

He takes about two weeks to construct all the pieces, before setting everything up in three days.

This year, he bought 150 small presents to give to children under 12 in the neighbourhood. He kept the stuffed toys in a sack, just like Santa Claus, and will distribute them every night until Christmas.

His daughter, administrative officer Regina Tan, 24, said the whole family was very proud of him.

"As long as what he does has a positive impact on the community, we'll always support him," she said.

Mr Matthew Leong, 23, who lives just above the Tans, was amazed that Mr Tan focuses on the neighbourhood in such a big way.

"I had a chat with this father from Bukit Batok who saw the news and took his kids here. It boggles my mind how (Mr Tan) brings people here from all over Singapore," said the management student.

"It really warms my heart to see everyone coming together."

Mr Louis Ng, MP for Nee Soon GRC, said: "Christmas is all about the spirit of giving and Mr Tan exemplifies this.

"He gives from his heart and has helped to bring festive cheer to our community without fail. My Christmas wish is that we have more Mr Tans in our community."