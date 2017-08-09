Engineer ensures used water treated efficiently

Mr Mokhtar Hashim

Senior Engineer, Water Reclamation (Plants) Department,

Operations, Public Utilities Board

The Commendation Medal

More than 30 years ago, Mr Mokhtar Hashim started out as an assistant engineer (technical officer) at national water agency PUB, then called the Public Utilities Board.

He has since risen through the ranks to become senior engineer at the Water Reclamation (Plants) Department two years ago. At this year's National Day Awards, he clinched the Commendation Medal .

Mr Mokhtar continually reviews plant operations and capitalised on automation to improve the plants' operating efficiency.

"I see this award as a special recognition for all the unsung heroes of PUB's Water Reclamation (Plants) Department, without whom we will not be able to run the plants efficiently to treat used water," said the 54-year-old.

Felicia Choo