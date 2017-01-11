Electrolux recalls two other gas hob models

Swedish appliance maker Electrolux, which last Friday recalled four models of its glass gas cooker hobs, has voluntarily extended the recall to include two other models.

They are its Flexi glass gas hobs that run on town gas - models EGT9038CKP and EGT8028CKP.

The other four models recalled are EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP.

In total, about 6,360 homes are affected.

The firm said the latest recall is a precautionary measure, reiterating that there is no "product defect". The product models have been certified and comply with Singapore's laws and regulations.

Electrolux is offering affected customers of the six models either a cheque for $700 or $800 - depending on the model - or a replacement cooker hob, the company said in a media statement yesterday.

It is also giving customers a $100 voucher each as a "goodwill gesture".

Electrolux issued a recall of four models last Friday following customers' reports of the glass tops shattering and small explosions occurring when they were in use.

At least one user was scalded as a result, said Singapore's safety authority Spring Singapore, which advised consumers who bought the affected models between 2014 and last year to stop using them immediately.

Consumers who have purchased any of the six glass gas hob models which run on town gas may e-mail customer-care.sin@electrolux. com or call 6727-3613 or 6727-3699 between 9am and 5pm daily. They may also submit their contact details via www.electrolux.com.sg.