Electrolux recalls glass gas cooker hobs

Swedish appliance maker Electrolux has recalled four models of its glass gas cooker hobs, following customers' reports of the glass tops shattering and small explosions occurring when in use.

About 5,800 homes are affected.

At least one user was scalded as a result, said Singapore's safety authority Spring Singapore.

Consumers who bought the affected models between 2014 and last year should stop using them immediately.

They should also contact Electrolux for a full refund once the company has collected or verified the model.

RECALL INFORMATION

Affected models: EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP bought between 2014 and last year What to do: • Stop using the units and contact Electrolux for refund. • E-mail Electrolux at customer-care.sin@electrolux.com or call 6727-3613 or 6727-3699 between 9am and 5pm daily.

Electrolux said it has been working closely with Spring on the matter since last April, when it received the first report of a problem.

Spring issued a letter of suspension to the company to stop the sales of affected models.

"No further reports were received until Jan 4 when Spring received a report from a condominium developer of many similar cases, including one which resulted in minor scalding," the agency said.

Electrolux said this was not a case of "product defect" as the product models have been certified and compliant with Singapore's laws and regulations. But it did not explain what caused the shattering or explosions.

"No other models, including those that run on liquefied petroleum gas or cylinder gas, are affected. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the manufacturer said.

Retailers Courts and Ikea said they stopped the sales of the affected models yesterday.

Ms Shirlyn Lim said her Electrolux cooker hob, which she bought in April two years ago, exploded last August when she was using it to boil water. Tiny pieces of glass went flying, giving her a fright, she said. "Luckily it did not hurt or injure anyone. I have a toddler at home," said Ms Lim, a 38-year-old purchasing executive.

On Electrolux's Facebook page, at least two customers posted complaints last month about their gas stove exploding or shattering. One of them, Ms May Chen, claimed the blast was so strong that her kitchen cabinet was dislodged, the false ceiling cracked and a family member scalded by oil splatter.

Consumers Association of Singapore president Lim Biow Chuan said: "We urge consumers to check if their models are affected and, if so, to comply immediately with the advisory to stop using it."

