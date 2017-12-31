Electric scooter thrown from Teck Whye block, police investigating

SINGAPORE - An electric scooter was thrown from a block of flats in Teck Whye on Saturday morning (Dec 30), and the police are investigating the case.

The incident has been classified as a rash act, the police told The Straits Times on Sunday.

They were alerted to the case at Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent, at 8.05am the day before.

The e-scooter hit a lorry that was passing by, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

ST understands that the lorry driver was not hurt.

A 51-year-old resident in the area, who gave her name as Ms Chen, told Shin Min: "I heard a loud bang and it gave me such a shock. When I looked out of my window, I saw a lorry with its windscreen smashed and a damaged e-scooter at the side."

Residents in the area told Shin Min that someone often throws items from a high floor in the block, including cigarette butts, food and even sanitary napkins.

Police investigations are ongoing.