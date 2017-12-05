Electric car sharing hits the road next week

Singapore's first large-scale electric car-sharing scheme will finally get into gear next Tuesday, three years after the plan was first announced.

BlueSG, which was affected by a couple of delays, will hit the road with 80 cars, supported by 30 BlueSG stations offering 120 charging points that are being rolled out islandwide. Of the 30 stations, 18 are in public housing estates while 10 are located in the city centre.

Commuters will have two plans to choose from: One charges a monthly subscription of $15, and 33 cents per minute of use, while the other has no monthly fee but will charge 50 cents per minute.

