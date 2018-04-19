Elderly woman hurt in e-scooter hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving an e-scooter in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday.

The e-scooter rider was said to have failed to provide assistance after crashing into a 65-year-old woman.

Now, the elderly woman's daughter, Ms Sharon Sim, is seeking witnesses to help identify the rider.

According to Ms Sim, her mother was on her way to pick up her daughter from a childcare centre when an e-scooter hit her from behind, near the lift lobby of a block of flats in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at about 5.30pm.

Both the elderly woman and the rider fell after the collision, but after picking themselves up from the ground, the rider fled from the scene quickly, Ms Sim told The Straits Times yesterday.

Her mother, who wanted to be identified only as Madam Lee, tried to stop the rider from leaving but was unsuccessful.



A chunk of flesh was cut off Madam Lee's nose. A group of five students offered her assistance when they saw the bleeding on her face. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ SHARON SIM



She sustained injuries to her hip, leg, arms and shoulders, and had a chunk of flesh cut off on her nose.

A group of five students from the Institute of Technical Education near the scene heard Madam Lee shouting after the rider, and offered assistance as they saw her bleeding from her face.

"One of the students asked her if she wanted to call 999, but she said she didn't want to because she might be delayed from picking up my daughter," Ms Sim, a 35-year-old communications director, told ST.

Soon after, Madam Lee's husband arrived. The 63-year-old taxi driver attempted to chase after the rider but lost sight of him.

When contacted, a police spokesman confirmed that a report was lodged and added that investigations are ongoing.

Ms Sim told ST: "There are a lot of people who are calling for a ban on e-scooters but this is not the issue. In this case, even if the rider was on any other mode of transportation, such as a bicycle or a car, he could have knocked down a pedestrian and escaped."

She added that she was thankful to the students who helped her mother after the incident.

"It was very nice of them and we're trying to locate them to say thanks.

"Hopefully, if any of them noticed more details of the rider, it would be good to get their help as witnesses too."

This is the fourth reported e-scooter-related incident in a week.

On Monday, an 86-year-old rider was taken to the hospital after an accident with a bus in Yishun.

Last Thursday, a 24-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested after he allegedly knocked down an 11-year-old girl in Pasir Ris.

That same day, a six-year-old boy was injured after an e-scooter rider crashed into him near Punggol Park.