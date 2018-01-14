Elderly man killed in motorcycle accident on SLE; 26-year-old man arrested

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal accident involving two motorcycles on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) early Friday morning (Jan 12).

A 78-year-old man was killed in the accident, which occurred on the SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE), near the Lentor Avenue exit, at around 2am.

The police said that the elderly motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), where he later died from his injuries.

The younger motorcyclist was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

He suffered hand injuries and was conscious when taken to KTPH.

It is believed that the older man was flung off his motorcycle, after he was hit in the rear by the younger motorcyclist.

His 44-year-old son told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Sunday that his father had left the house earlier on Friday at 10am, but did not inform family members where he was going.

He later learnt that his father had gone to Johor Baru to meet his friends.

"My father had friends in Malaysia and often visited Johor Baru. He was probably on his way home when the accident happened," he said, adding that the hospital had called to inform him of the news.

He was speaking at the wake at Block 261A, Punggol Way.

"It is too sudden and we are not sure what happened, which makes it difficult for us to accept his death," he added.

"Our only regret is that we did not get to see him for the last time before he left us."

He is hoping that witnesses would have more information, which could help shed light on the accident.

He said that his father has been riding for decades since he was a youth.

The motorcycle's Certificate of Entitlement (COE) would have been up by the end of the month (Jan), but the family had no plans to get another one, he added.

"My father was an independent person, who enjoyed his freedom. He would often head out without telling anyone," he said.

"My mother has not been able to sleep or eat well after the tragic accident, but she is trying to be strong."

The victim will be cremated on Tuesday.