Elderly man hit by car dies in hospital

A man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in Tampines on Thursday has died in hospital.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Tampines Avenue 3 and Tampines Street 81.

It was along a road section where there are no pedestrian crossings, The Straits Times understands.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 7.01pm on Thursday.

"The 75-year-old male pedestrian was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries," said the police spokesman.

An eyewitness who works at a coffee shop nearby, 74-year-old cleaner Xu Yangyi, told Shin Min Daily News that he heard a loud sound and saw that the victim had been hit by a black car.

"I rushed over to look and realised that the person who had been knocked down was my old friend of over 30 years," said Mr Xu. "He had just gone to the toilet at the coffee shop. He was crossing the road when this happened."

The elderly man was identified by Shin Min in a report yesterday as Mr Toh Siew Tian. His sister, Madam Toh, a 67-year-old retiree, told Shin Min that her brother died at around 4.30am on Friday. She said he leaves three sons and four grandchildren.

One of his sons went past the accident scene that night and saw the ambulance there, she said.

"He thought it was an accident involving a student from the nearby school," said Madam Toh. "He never expected to get the news later that it was his own dad."

Madam Toh said the entire family was unable to accept her brother's death, and hoped eyewitnesses would submit any video footage so they can find out what happened.

Police investigations are ongoing. The Straits Times understands that no arrest has been made yet.