Elderly man sent flying by car at Boon Lay Way pedestrian crossing

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Lakeside MRT station on Thursday (Nov 23).

Police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Yuan Ching Road just after 7.20am.

The elderly man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video posted on the SG Kay Poh Facebook page, the man could be seen running across a pedestrian crossing on Boon Lay Way, when a dark coloured car makes a right turn from Yuan Ching Road.

A silver car that was heading in the opposite direction had to swerve left to avoid the dark coloured car, but ended up hitting the elderly man. He was sent flying, landing on the hood of the car before ending up on the road.