Eggs in Singapore safe for consumption, AVA says after fipronil-contaminated egg scare spreads from Europe to Asia

SINGAPORE - The eggs sold in Singapore are safe for consumption, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Saturday (Aug 12), after concerns were raised over an ongoing tainted egg scandal that recently spread to Hong Kong from Europe.

AVA said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon that Singapore does not import eggs from the affected countries in Europe.

According to the BBC, farms were shut down in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France after authorities found that their eggs contained fipronil - a substance used to kill lice and ticks on animals.

Fipronil is banned by the European Union for use in the food industry.

Eleven EU countries import the affected eggs: The United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia and Denmark. Outside of the EU, Switzerland and Hong Kong are also affected.

Reports broke on Friday (Aug 11) that the scandal had spread to Asia. Hong Kong reported finding eggs from the Netherlands that had been contaminated with fipronil, said the European Commission (EC), without giving further details.

AVA said Singapore's egg supply comes from local and Malaysian hen egg farms.

"We regularly inspect and conduct sampling of the eggs and hen farms to ensure compliance with our food safety and animal health standards and requirements," said AVA.

"In view of the recent issue of fipronil contamination, we have tested locally produced and imported eggs, and found them free from fipronil."

AVA said it will continue to monitor the situation in Europe and work with stakeholders to ensure eggs in Singapore are safe for consumption.