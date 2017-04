The Ng family - mum Min Yun, 37, carrying Max, two, dad Jeffrey, 39, Luther, four, and Kyra, seven - celebrated Easter Sunday with an egg hunt at Jurong Bird Park's Waterfall Aviary, home to over 600 free-flying birds. It was a treat for the children as some eggs were hidden among 300 Smurf figurines. The children exchanged eggs for prizes such as sweets and toys. Yesterday was the last day of the egg hunt, which ran for two weekends.