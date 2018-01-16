Yale-NUS liberal arts students can pursue career in medicine with Duke-NUS partnership

SINGAPORE - Liberal arts undergraduates from Yale-NUS College will be able to pursue a career in medicine, with the launch of a new pathway in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School.

Prospective students can apply for the pathway from August via the Yale-NUS undergraduate application, said the two schools in a joint statement on Tuesday (Jan 16).

"Applicants will be assessed on their motivation for medicine, their passion for community service, and academic and leadership accomplishments and potential," the statement added.

Those who are successful will receive an admission offer to Yale-NUS' four-year undergraduate programme and a conditional admission to Duke-NUS' Doctor of Medicine graduate programme.

At the end of their third year at Yale-NUS, students will submit a formal application to Duke-NUS for the graduate programme to "secure their conditional admission".

Under the pathway, students will graduate with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) or Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Yale-NUS, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke-NUS.

Students on the pathway will also have access to several programmes at Duke-NUS to prepare them for a medical career, the statement said.

"These include an immersion programme designed to provide insights into graduate entry medicine, roles of medical professionals and medical practice in Singapore, clinical observership and medical specialties workshops."

Yale-NUS also has partnerships with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies to offer concurrent degree programmes in the fields of public policy, public health and environmental studies.

It also offers a double degree programme in law, in partnership with the NUS Faculty of Law.