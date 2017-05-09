What's News: May 9, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Supporting lifelong learners

Singapore yesterday officially welcomed its sixth university - an institution completely different from the other five. With its background in adult education and its industry partnerships, the Singapore University of Social Sciences, formerly SIM University, will champion lifelong learning.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Wanda to develop township?

Dalian Wanda Group - a company controlled by China's richest man, billionaire Wang Jianlin - has emerged as the front-runner to lead the development of the Bandar Malaysia township, following the surprise move by Malaysia last week to boot out a consortium that was to buy a majority stake in the project.

WORLD

Jakarta to weed out radicals

Indonesia plans to disband the local branch of radical Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, as concerns grow over hardliners in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia, which calls for Islamic law and wants to unify all Muslims into a caliphate, has a large following in the nation. The group is already banned in several countries.

WORLD

South Koreans vote today

South Korean voters go to the polls today to choose their next president as the military remains on high alert amid tensions on the Korean peninsula. In an unusual move, the North's state media called for an end to "inter-Korean confrontation" that it blamed on the South's ruling conservative camp.

OPINION

Vital to uphold pluralism

The rise of political Islam is polarising Muslim-majority societies in South-east Asia, writes Professor Joseph Liow Chin Yong. There is an urgent need to preserve pluralism and reinforce the virtues of mutual respect, he says.

HOME

Free classes for NUS alumni

The National University of Singapore is offering some 770 places in 140 courses for its alumni to attend for free. An administrative fee will be charged after the first year. It is the first university in Singapore to allow alumni to go for classes at no charge.

HOME

Driverless trucks to start trials

Belgian logistics group Katoen Natie will be testing 12 driverless trucks on Jurong Island, with the first one slated to roll out in September. In the initial phase, the trucks will do a round trip between a packaging plant and a storage facility, covering 6km to 8km.

BUSINESS

Property investment soaring

Private-sector property investment sales are set for a strong run after a spectacular start to the year. The overall value of real estate investment deals soared 67.4 per cent in the first three months to $4.99 billion - of which $4.47 billion was from the private sector.

Private investment sales of office property accounted for the lion's share at $2.12 billion - the sector's strongest first-quarter showing since 2008.

SPORT

Schooling returns to form

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clocked 1min 56.45sec yesterday at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta to finish second in the 200m butterfly. It was his fastest 200m fly race in more than a year and will give him confidence ahead of July's Fina World Championships.

LIFE

More of Army Daze

Army Daze is back for a second instalment. Michael Chiang's comedy Army Daze 2 will feature updates on the familiar characters' lives 30 years on. The play, directed by Beatrice Chia-Richmond, will be staged at the Drama Centre from Aug 4 to 20.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

DIY fidget gadget

ST journalist Alyssa Woo beats restlessness with her own fidget toy cobbled together from stuff around the office. http://str.sg/diyfidget

VIDEO

Comfort in clay

Cancer survivor Ong Hwee Suan made 174 pieces of pottery to represent the lymph nodes removed from her neck and chest. http://str.sg/claynodes