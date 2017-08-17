What's News: August 17, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

MOE launches new online tool

The Education Ministry has launched Singapore Student Learning Space, an online platform that gives all students, regardless of school, the same access to quality learning resources. This will allow all students to learn at their own pace anywhere.

TOP OF THE NEWS

SME investment in R&D rising

Investments by small and medium-sized enterprises in research and development (R&D) grew 7 per cent yearly from 2010 to 2015, topping $5 billion in 2015. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said such R&D activities create a competitive edge for Singapore by spawning new businesses, entrepreneurs and ecosystems.



Mr Joko Widodo speaking in Parliament yesterday ahead of Indonesia's 72nd Independence Day today. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Indonesians 'must unite'

To gain recognition as a developed nation, Indonesians must unite against corruption and threats against national unity, President Joko Widodo said yesterday on the eve of Indonesia's 72nd Independence Day. He also warned that more must be done to safeguard Indonesia's principles of pluralism and diversity in the wake of racial and religious tensions.

WORLD

Indian, Chinese troops clash

Indian and Chinese troops clashed briefly on a disputed area of land in the Himalayas, officials said yesterday. Chinese troops threw stones at Indian soldiers near Pangong Lake, in the mountain region of Ladakh on Tuesday, an Indian defence official said.

OPINION

The give and take of grants

The withdrawal of government writing grants has made news lately, with murmurs of censorship and lack of transparency. Senior writer Cheong Suk-Wai speaks to the National Arts Council, writers and publishers to get to the heart of the issue.

HOME

Exercise scheme works: HPB

About 156,000 people participated in the National Steps Challenge, organised by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), and received vouchers for achieving targets. But even after winning the prizes, participants kept going, a good sign the scheme works, said HPB.

HOME

Tech to detect people on tracks

The Land Transport Authority is developing a video analytics system that can detect commuters falling onto train tracks. The details emerged during a coroner's inquiry yesterday into the death of a commuter who had fallen onto an LRT track.

BUSINESS

Manufacturing stocks shine

Singapore's largest manufacturing stocks have picked up momentum this year and, despite popular perception, many of the factories riding high are not electronics manufacturers. The 20 biggest aerospace and defence, building products, electrical equipment and machinery stocks listed here have averaged a sizzling 37 per cent price gain so far this year.

SPORT

Reds still have far to go: Klopp

Despite a 2-1 first-leg play-off victory against Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are far from certain of a Champions League group stage berth. "The thing isn't over yet," said Klopp. "I am happy with the performance. We would have liked to have won 2-0, and the goal they scored just before the end isn't so favourable for us," he said.



PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR

FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



LIFE

Art in the palm of your hand

The National Gallery Singapore launched a digital extension to its long-term exhibitions on Tuesday. Titled unrealised, this virtual extension can be accessed only at specific locations in the gallery, through the Gallery Explorer app on a smartphone.

WEB SPECIAL

In it to win it

Singapore sprinter Veronica Shanti Pereira is one of eight athletes to watch out for at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. str.sg/8sea

VIDEO

Port of automation

PSA worker Mohamed Khairul went from driving a truck to facing computer monitors at the highly automated Pasir Panjang Terminal. str.sg/psaport