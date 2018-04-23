What's News: Apr 23, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Museum visits for all pupils

As part of a refreshed art education syllabus, all primary school pupils will get to visit a museum this year. Besides the National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum, schools can pick others for the museum-based learning programme.

Doubts over Kim's turnabout

Despite lingering doubts about North Korea's ability to launch a nuclear strike on the United States, Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un's pivot away from nuclear testing and towards the economy appeared to show he intends to enter negotiations with Washington in the way the Soviets did decades ago - as an established nuclear power.

Suicide bomb attack in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, killing at least 52 people and wounding 112 others, most of them waiting in line to receive identity cards, officials said. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran to retaliate if US quits deal

Iran is ready to "vigorously" resume nuclear enrichment if the United States ditches a 2015 deal, and further "drastic measures" are being considered in response to a US exit, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned. Under the deal, Teheran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Syria's war moves online

After the air strikes against Syria came a more protracted, vicious fight online, and it is one where the Russians dominate, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal of the fake news campaign over Syria.

Independent workshops thrive

Independent workshops have seen an uptick in business after restrictions were removed from this year, allowing owners of cars still under warranty the option of having work done at places other than the authorised service and repair centres.

Resilient students' attributes

A local study completed last year has found that academically weaker students here who later improve saw failure as a turning point. These students tend to see failure as a challenge, and are able to manage their emotions and map out plans to do better.

Private equity product soon?

Market sources indicate that a private equity investment product for retail investors may debut in the near future. Reports about the new bond-like instrument have appeared previously. Interest in private equity is red-hot as investors are seeking returns over and above what traditional markets provide.

Paddlers to face India again

Singapore's women paddlers will get the chance to avenge their shock team final defeat by India at the Commonwealth Games when both sides clash again in Group A of the World Team Table Tennis Championships, which start on Sunday in Halmstad, Sweden. World No. 8 Singapore will also face Sweden, Russia, Belarus and defending champion China.



A keen love of Chinese art

Massimiliano Giornetti, the new creative director of Shanghai Tang, has been fascinated with Chinese art for decades. His home in Florence is filled with Chinese pieces he has amassed over the years, from bronzeware to rugs with tiger and dragon motifs from 19th-century Beijing.

