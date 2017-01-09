What's new at polytechnics

NANYANG POLYTECHNIC

A new Diploma in Sustainable Architectural Design aims to develop designers who are adept at using virtual-reality and augmented-reality tools.

NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC

The polytechnic is offering a new Diploma in Tamil Studies with Early Education.

By April, there will be a new Smart Learning Spaces @ NP for School of InfoComm Technology students. The 1,600 sq m space will include a Digital Maker's Zone for software development as well as a Security Operations Centre for cyber-security training.

Ngee Ann is also introducing a new Airbus A-320 flight simulator.

REPUBLIC POLYTECHNIC

It has launched the Specialist Diploma in Communication Strategies for Social Media.

New facilities include the RP-Unity Teaching Retail Pharmacy, which will help students from the diploma course in pharmaceutical sciences hone their skills in areas such as telepharmacy and visual merchandising.

There is the new Republic Polytechnic UAV Drone Centre and the Foley Lab, an integrated classroom learning lab where Diploma in Sonic Arts students can add everyday sound effects to audio tracks.

A new Security Operations Centre for cyber security, which is for Diploma in InfoComm Security Management students, has also been set up.

SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC

There is now a BASF Newtrition Lab for students taking the Diploma in Food Science and Technology and the Diploma in Nutrition, Health and Wellness.

A new blackbox, or theatre space, for students doing Applied Drama and Psychology has been added.

TEMASEK POLYTECHNIC

A new PLAYMaker Centre will be launched this year. It aims to be a hub for students to explore and experiment with tech-enabled toys targeted at pre-school children.

Toh Wen Li