Tutors band together to boost industry standards

To raise the quality of tutors in the billion-dollar tuition industry here, a group of tutors joined hands to form an association last month.

The Association of Tutors (Singapore) said it is also doing this to look after the welfare of tutors and their professional development.

Set up by economics tutor Anthony Fok and nine others, the body also hopes to "professionalise" the shadow education industry, which tutors said helps churn out top performers.

"I believe it is timely to set up an association for tutors to connect and collaborate," Mr Fok, 32, the association's president, told The Straits Times. "The ultimate benefit will always be geared towards the interest of students."

Mr Fok, who has been a full-time tutor for five years, is hoping tutors will attend meet-ups to share best practices, improve teaching standards and network with other players in the education scene.

$1.1b

The amount Singaporeans spend on tuition in a year, according to the Household Expenditure Survey released in 2014. This is nearly double the $650 million that households spent in 2004.

70%

Proportion of parents who enrolled their children in extra classes, according to a survey conducted by The Straits Times and research firm Nexus Link in 2015.

600

Number of tuition centres registered with the Education Ministry, up from about 500 in 2011.

Mr Fok, a former teacher, is one of a small but growing group of "super tutors" who earn at least $1 million a year in fees. Private tutors have to register their centres for goods and services tax when their annual revenue crosses that mark.

"Tuition is a global phenomenon, not merely in Singapore," Mr Fok said. "It is fuelled by ambitious parents wanting their children to secure places at top schools."

Association can serve as watchdog in crowded industry