Towards a knowledge-based economy

AS SINGAPORE gears up to be the intellectual property (IP) hub of Asia, it will need more skilled manpower to help businesses harness IP to bring ideas, products, services and brands to the global market.

To address this need, the School of Business at SIM University (UniSIM) has launched the new Master in IP and Innovation Management (MIPIM) programme, which provides multi-disciplinary and skills-based training in IP and innovation management through three specialisation tracks: patent agency, IP management and IP technology.

Dr Eric Gan, the programme’s senior lecturer, says these specialisations will help to develop a strong pool of knowledge workers with expertise in technology, business and law, to help companies strengthen their competitive edge and build market share.

The courses in the MIPIM programme are accredited under the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore’s (IPOS) IP Competency Framework (IPCF).

UniSIM has also partnered IP Academy, the education and training arm of IPOS, to jointly develop the training materials that will be accredited under the IPCF.

Validated by industry

The MIPIM programme is validated by the industry and taught by industry leaders, practitioners, international experts and renowned guest speakers, says Dr Gan.

“With sufficient experience, graduates from the IP management and IP technology tracks will be eligible for professional certification as a Practising Management Consultant in IP Management (PMC-IPM) under the Singapore PMC Certification (SPMCC) or as an IP Technology Consultant (IPTC) with The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES), respectively,” he says.

Students will also have the opportunity to undertake a six-month project with industry partners to apply their skills. With Asia already a hotbed of IP activities, graduates of the MIPIM programme can look forward to a rewarding career in IP and related industries.

For instance, individuals aspiring to become patent attorneys may work at law firms, patent attorney firms and IP divisions of major corporations. They can also serve as consultants and experts to advise, manage and help businesses develop appropriate strategies to monetise their IP assets.

According to Dr Gan, a study conducted on industries in Singapore with above-average usage of IP has shown that they pay a premium income of 29 per cent more than those from other industries.

UniSIM hopes to attract more than 20 students for the first intake of the MIPIM programme, which will commence in July. Individuals need not have a background in law to be admitted.

Applying research in social sciences

Another newly minted programme offered by UniSIM is the Master of Applied Research in Social Sciences (MRESS), which equips students with the advanced research and analytical skills needed to conduct high-quality research.

While local graduate programmes are focused on imparting research skills at the doctoral level to graduates seeking a career in academia, the MRESS programme is also targeted at those who require some research experience in their jobs.

“Employees with strong analytical skills and who can utilise data to make evidence-based decisions or solve new problems are now highly valued in the job market,” says Associate Professor Ng Wei Ting, head of the MRESS programme.

“The programme will enable graduates to use social science knowledge and design research that addresses applied social science issues to serve the needs of society,” she adds.

One distinguishing feature of the MRESS programme, says Prof Ng, is that it draws from and integrates various social science disciplines, enabling students to adopt a broader perspective to social issues.

“The MRESS programme offers advanced training in a multidisciplinary social science research environment. Its emphasis on applied research, and one of its areas of focus — well-being — will provide opportunities for students to apply their research capabilities to projects that make an impact in the real world,” she says.

For more information, visit:

- http://www.unisim.edu.sg/programmes/programme-details/Pages/Master-in-IP-and-Innovation-Management.aspx

- http://www.unisim.edu.sg/programmes/programme-details/Pages/Master-of-Applied-Research-in-Social-Sciences.aspx