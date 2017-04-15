Team from Hwa Chong Institution wins NTU's first inter-school medical competition

SINGAPORE - Two teams from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) took part in Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) first inter-school medical competition and both of them clinched the top spots during the event on Saturday (April 15).

The inaugural Anatomy Challenge was organised by students from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) and targeted aspiring doctors.

The champion team from HCI named itself after its school motto: "Tireless self-improvement with tenacity, innovation and passion".

It won prizes including a trophy and $400 cash. Each of its four members also received a medal.

The other HCI team that called itself BioRATs came in second and received prizes including $300 cash. Each member also received a medal.

More than 150 students from 20 schools took part in the Anatomy Challenge.

They include Raffles Institution, Temasek Polytechnic and Victoria Junior College.

Participants learnt about the various aspects of human anatomy, from its history to the latest imaging technologies, and how these are applied in modern clinical practice.

They also observed demonstrations of high-tech medical teaching equipment such as the Anatomage Table which allows for virtual dissections.

The students had the opportunity to inspect plastinated specimens and gain an understanding on the use of clinical imaging technologies.

They also received career advice from NTU professors, doctors and clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Third-year NTU medical student Aric Lee, 23, who chairs the event's organising committee said: "Through these activities, we hope our pre-university juniors will be inspired by the inner intricacies of the human body and leave with a thirst to know more."